11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed, another two - wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars - near Lebedнnske village;

- 120mm mortars - near Vodiane settlement;

- easel anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms - near the settlement of Shyrokino;

- automatic stand-alone grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near the village of Pavlopil.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars - near Shumy village;

- automatic machine gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns - near the village of Novooleksandrivka;

- automatic stand-alone grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and sniper weapons - near the village of Novozvanivka;

- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers - near the settlement of Mayorsk;

- large-caliber machine guns - in the area of Luhansk.

"As a result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier was killed and another two - got wounded," the report reads.

Intelligence sources indicate one terrorist was destroyed.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.