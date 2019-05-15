11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed, another two - wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.
Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:
- 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars - near Lebedнnske village;
- 120mm mortars - near Vodiane settlement;
- easel anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms - near the settlement of Shyrokino;
- automatic stand-alone grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near the village of Pavlopil.
Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:
- 82mm mortars - near Shumy village;
- automatic machine gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns - near the village of Novooleksandrivka;
- automatic stand-alone grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and sniper weapons - near the village of Novozvanivka;
- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers - near the settlement of Mayorsk;
- large-caliber machine guns - in the area of Luhansk.
"As a result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier was killed and another two - got wounded," the report reads.
Intelligence sources indicate one terrorist was destroyed.
The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.