Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
15.05.19 11:15

US Ambassador Chalyi, Senator Blunt discuss possible increase in military support for Ukraine

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Valerii Chalyi and U.S. Senator from Missouri and Chairman of the Appropriations Committee Roy Blunt have discussed the possibility of increasing US spending on Ukraine´s security and defense.

US Ambassador Chalyi, Senator Blunt discuss possible increase in military support for Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States post on Facebook. 

"As Senator Blunt is a member of the Appropriations Committee, a separate topic of the talk was the discussion of prospects for increasing spending in the US budget for support programs for Ukraine in 2020, in particular, in the field of security and defense," reads the report.

In addition, the ambassador told the senator about the current situation in certain areas of Donbas and Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia and stressed the importance of further strengthening the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership.

Watch more: Neptun cruise missile complex tested in Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At the same time, the Ukrainian side confirmed Ukraine´s unchanged course on its way of democratic reforms and integration into the EU and NATO.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100