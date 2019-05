Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The appointment of the date of the inauguration of President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will be the first to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada at the plenary meeting on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubii has said.

"I hope there will be a committee today, and we'll firstly consider the issue of inauguration [on Thursday]," he said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

