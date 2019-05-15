Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
15.05.19 12:17

Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO&PHOTOS

EU-registered cars owners require not to appoint Kryvytskyi as head of the customs service.

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

May 15, the owners of EU-registered cars have come to the picket of the Verkhovna Rada. Then they walked down the Hrushevskogo street  to the building of the Cabinet.

Under the Cabinet, activists lit fires and voiced their demands. The main requirements for the government of the protesters - not to appoint Viktor Kryvytskyi as head of the customs service.

Earlier, under the building of the Verkhovna Rada, protesters put forward their basic requirements for the authorities: the abolition of the excise tax on customs clearance of cars, stopping repeated fines at UAH 8500 after customs clearance and postponing the introduction of fines at 170 thousand UAH for non-customs clearance. The protesters propose the parliament to extend the validity of the grace period for customs clearance and to delay the introduction of the excise tax until 2020.

Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 01
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 02
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 03
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 04
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 05
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 06
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 07
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 08
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 09
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 10
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 11
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 12
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 13
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 14
Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada 15

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100