Hroisman: Ukraine to take tit-for-tat measures against Russia

Censor.NET reports citing government meeting.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Hroisman announced the imposing of tit-for-tat measures against the Russian Federation.

"Today we will make a decision on imposing of tit-for-tat measures against Russia," Hroisman said.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also reported that the government is going to impose special duties for the Russian goods. It will also include the number of Russian goods banned for the import to Ukraine. There will be goods, which can be replaced or which are fully produced in Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine counting on extension of EU sanctions against Russia

"Such tests make Ukraine stronger than if it was not so hard for us. We will play the key role at the world markets, which are civilized and perspective for Ukraine," Hroisman said.