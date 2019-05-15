ECHR to hear Ukraine v. Russia case regarding Crimea on Sept. 11. DOCUMENT

Censor.NET reports citing Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine, Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights Ivan Lischyna post on Facebook.

"The Office of the ECHR Commissioner has just received a letter, which we have been waiting for since February of this year. The court’s hearing on the admissibility of the application no. 20958/14 (regarding Crimea) is scheduled for September 11, 2019. Keep our fingers crossed so that this time the hearing takes place," Lishchyna wrote.

He also posted a photo of a part of the received letter.

Read more: Pompeo: US, Russia have different views on situation in Ukraine