President Poroshenko signs Ukrainian language law

Censor.NET reports citing Poroshenko's post on Facebook.

Before signing Poroshenko noted that, the law does not split but unites the Ukrainian nation. President thanked all the people who supported this law.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada unblocked signing of the law No. 5670-d on the provision of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language.

On May 10, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv received a lawsuit from the "Institute of Legal Policy and Social Protection named after Iryna Berezhna," in which they are asked to ban Andrii Parubii from signing the law on language. Parubii himself considers it an attempt of the pro-Russian revenge.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Spokesperson Andrii Parubii signed the document.

The law envisages the peculiarities of the use of the state language in the sphere of culture, television and radio broadcasting, print media, consumer services, and other sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 25, Ukraine's parliament adopted the law on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as a state language.

A total of 278 MPs voted for the document, with at least 226 votes needed for approval.