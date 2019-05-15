US urges Russia to free all arrested Crimean Tatar activists

Censor.NET reports citing the US Embassy in Ukraine post on Twitter.

"We are deeply concerned by Russia’s continued political persecution of the 25 Crimean Tatars unjustly detained on March 27. The total absence of transparency in their hearings is unacceptable. We urge Russia to free all political prisoners immediately," the report reads.

As reported, on March 27, the officers of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation raided the houses of Crimean Tatar activists, including of activists of the Crimean Solidarity public association, in the occupied Crimea. Twenty-four people were detained.

Read more: Human rights activists report on about 86 political prisoners in occupied Crimea

Twenty-five Crimean Tatars were charged with alleged involvement in Hizb ut-Tahrir organization which is banned in Russia. Twenty-three people were taken to remand prisons in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and Shakhta, another one – Rayim Ayvazov – is held in a remand prison in Simferopol. Edem Yayachikov went missing, his whereabouts have been unknown since March 27.