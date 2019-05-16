US Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense

Censor.NET reports citing the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States post on Facebook.

The Subcommittee on Defense of the House Appropriations Committee has endorsed the draft 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The amount of the funds proposed for Ukraine's security assistance is set at $250 million. Of this amount, $50 million is proposed to be sent solely to shipments of lethal weapons for defense," the embassy said.

As noted, the document provides that the funds should also be funneled into the implementation of such programs as training of military personnel, the supply of military hardware and equipment, logistics support, intelligence support for Ukraine's armed and security forces.

Read more: US Ambassador Chalyi, Senator Blunt discuss possible increase in military support for Ukraine

In addition, the embassy added that "in the future, the document must be endorsed by the full composition of the Appropriations Committee, voted by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and then submitted to the US President for signature."