17.05.19 07:22

13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed, another one - wounded

May 16, the Russian occupying forces attacked JFO positions 13 times, using Minsk-proscribed weapons four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120 and 82 mm mortars, easel anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near Vodiane;
- 120 mm mortars - near Opytne;
- 82 mm mortars, automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near Novotroitske;
- armament of infantry combat vehicles and automatic stun grenade launchers - near the village of Kamianka;
- grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns - near the village of Pavlopil;
- easel anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms - near the village of Bohdanivka;
- small arms - in the area of ​​the city of Marinka.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120 mm mortars - near the settlement Zolote-4;
- armament of infantry combat vehicles and automatic stun grenade launchers - near the village of Novozvanivka.

"As a result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier was killed and another - got wounded," the report reads.

Intelligence sources indicate one terrorist was destroyed.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

