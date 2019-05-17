Parubii announces breakup of coalition in Verkhovna Rada

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

He stated this during a parliament meeting on Friday after the People´s Front parliamentary faction had announced about its withdrawal from the coalition.

"Dear colleagues, sad news. According to the statement made by the People's Front parliamentary faction head about the faction’s withdrawal from the coalition and due to the termination of the coalition, I announce that today [May 17] the coalition of parliamentary factions ‘European Ukraine’ in the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation has stopped its work," Parubii announced.

He added that according to the Constitution, MPs should form a new majority within a month from the date of termination of the coalition's activities.

"According to the provisions of Article 83, Paragraph 7 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a new coalition must be formed within one month from the day the coalition of parliamentary factions ceases its activities in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Thus, I call on representatives of all factions and groups to begin consultations on the formation of a new coalition. And let's admit it has been a good coalition," Parubii said.

The European Ukraine coalition was created on November 27, 2014. Then it included the factions of Petro Poroshenko Bloc, People's Front, Samopomich, the Radical Party, and Batkivschyna. It consisted of 302 MPs. Later, Samopomich, Radical Party and Batkivschyna announced about their withdrawal from the coalition.