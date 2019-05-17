Ukraine NSDC Secretary Turchynov set to step down

This is stated in his statement for dismissal, the press service of the National Security Council of Ukraine reported.

"In connection with the termination of the powers of the President of Ukraine, who appointed me to the post, I ask you to consider the termination of my powers as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in accordance with the legislation.

Given the continuation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, it is ready directly for military service in any military unit or military formation and to further defend our country," the statement says.

Oleksandr Turchynov served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from January 2015 to May 2019, during this period significant steps were taken to strengthen the defense and security of the country.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine coordinated the reform of the security and defense sector of Ukraine. For the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, a comprehensive review of the security and defense sectors was conducted, and on the basis of its results, the system of strategic documents for security and defense planning was updated, taking into account the relevant principles and standards of the EU and NATO.