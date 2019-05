As reported by Censor.NET.

He made a corresponding statement while delivering his inaugural speech in the session hall of the Parliament after taking the oath.

"I dissolve the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation," Zelenskyi said.

He also noted that during his life he had tried to do everything to make Ukrainians smile. "Next five years, I will do everything to keep Ukrainians from crying," the President added.

