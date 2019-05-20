Health Minister Uliana Suprun says she will not resign

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

She said this to an Ukrinform corresponding, when commenting on the statement made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi about the resignation of the current government.

"We will continue our work. The decision on the resignation of the government remains within the competence of the prime minister. Healthcare transformation goes on, changes are already happening and they are successful," Suprun said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his inauguration speech stated that those who are not ready to work for the benefit of future generations must leave the government on their own.