Appeal against Yanukovych' sentence to be considered on June 13

Censor.NET reports citing court's website.

Kyiv Court of Appeal appointed consideration of the motion against the sentence of Ukraine's ex-President Viktor Yanukovych at 10:00 am on June 13.

The panel of the judges consisting of Yurii Tryasun, Serhii Novov, Ivan Mosyondza, Oleksandr Zhuravel, Oksana Pavliyenko will consider the appeal against the sentencing judgment.

As we reported earlier, Yurii Ryabovol, the state lawyer of Viktor Yanukovych, has filed the appeal against the sentence of Obolon District Court on the state treason case of the ex-president.

See more: Avakov takes part at court hearing on Markiv case in Italy. PHOTOS

Earlier, Yanukovych congratulated Zelenskyi on his election victory and stated that "he wants to bow to the Ukrainian people for their conscious choice." Zelenskyi's election team said that they "will do without this support."

A court in Kyiv found Yanukovych guilty of treason in January 2019. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.