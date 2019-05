Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ruslan Riaboshapka predicts that Dmytro Razumkov, the political advisor of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, will be the first in the list of the presidential party Servant of the People. Riaboshapka said to the journalists.

"I think that Razumkov will be the leader of our lists," he said.

