Head of State Guard Department Heletei resigns

Censor.NET reports citing his Facebook post.

"I am proud of each of my working days in the State Guard Department of Ukraine, but at the same time I understand that the newly elected president of Ukraine should form his own team. I have decided for myself that I will write a resignation report after the inauguration because it would be irresponsible to leave my agency on the eve of this important event," he wrote.

Heletei thanked the staff for dedication and a high level of responsibility, "because since 2014, each of you has performed your duties in an enhanced mode of military service, often without weekends and until late at night."

Read more: Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

He wished his successor strength, wisdom and inspiration in the honorary service for the benefit of the fatherland. "Leaving the post of the head of the State Guard Department of Ukraine, I will continue my devoted service to the state, the people, the law," he wrote.