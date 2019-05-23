Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded, two terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near Marinka.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns near Zolote-4 settlement;

- 82 mm mortars near Novoaleksandrivka;

- grenade launchers of various systems near Popasna.

As a result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier was wounded," the report reads.

Intelligence sources indicate two terrorists were destroyed and another - wounded.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.