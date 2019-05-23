Presidential decree on parliament dissolution, early elections comes into force

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

A respective decree was published in the government's Uriadovyi Kurier newspaper on May 23.

"Being guided by Part 2 of Article 77, Parts 6 and 7 of Article 83, paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 90 of the Constitution of Ukraine and in accordance with paragraphs 7 and 8 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I resolve to terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation ahead of schedule and set early elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for July 21, 2019," the decree reads.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the financing of early parliamentary elections.

The decree comes into force on the day it is published.

As was reported earlier, Zelenskyi announced the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada in his inaugural speech on May 20.

On May 21, the head of state signed a decree on the early termination of the powers of the parliament.