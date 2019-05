Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called Russia "aggressor" in public during IForum.

"Today, we, unfortunately, are losing to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Baltic States and aggressor," he said commenting on the statistics of the development of the e-government.

During his speech, Zelenskyi used the word "dudes" and apologized for that. He also denied the possibility to hold talks with Russia.