Petition for resignation of Zelenskyi signed by 25,000 people in less than day

Censor.NET reports citing head of state website.

As of 15:10, May 23, the petition was signed by 25,002 people.

As noted on the website of the President of Ukraine, an electronic petition addressed to the Head of State is to be considered if it gathers at least 25,000 signatures of citizens within three months from the date of publication of the petition.

"The support or non-support for an electronic petition addressed to the President of Ukraine is publicly announced by the President of Ukraine on the official website of the President of Ukraine," reads the statement.

The electronic petition calling for the resignation of Volodymyr Zelenskyi was registered on the website of the President of Ukraine on May 22. Its author is Maksym Bezruk.