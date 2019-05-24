11 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: one Ukrainian soldier wounded, two terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- anti-tank missile systems near Mykolaivka and Pisky

- heavy machine-gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Pavlopil;

- heavy antitank grenade launchers and small arms near Starohnativka and Chermalyk ;

- heavy anti-tank grenade launchers near Opytne village;

- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms around the town of Avdiivka;

- automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers near the town of Pishevyk.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with 120 and 82 mm mortars, as well as from large-caliber machine guns near Zolote-4.

Watch more: Aerial recon footage shows targeted strike at IFV of Russian proxies. VIDEO

"As a result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier was wounded," the report reads.

Intelligence sources indicate two terrorists were destroyed and another - wounded.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.