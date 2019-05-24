Head of Zelenskyi administration Bohdan: Medvedchuk cannot represent Ukraine in Donbas negotiations

Censor.NET reports citing Lb.ua. Andrii Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine said that on the air of Pravo na Vladu [The Right for Power], a TV show at 1+1 TV channel.

'We don't see him as a negotiator from our side. If Russia sees him as a negotiator from their side, that's their choice', Bohdan said.

He admitted that neither he, nor president Zelenskyi ever met or talked to Medvedchuk.

Both Zelenskyi and the head of his administration called Russia an aggressor country, adding that negotiations with it are necessary to bring the peace in Donbas.

