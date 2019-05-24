New chief of Ukraine's General Staff Khomchak against negotiations with self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Answering a question of how he views the possibility of talks with fighters of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") and "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR"), Khomchak said: "I am against any talks, I am a military man."

"I am Chief of the General Staff – my functions are completely different, I am not a negotiator," he added.

"Let the negotiators answer – this is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, others, i.e. those structures that should conduct talks. I can manage, prepare the Ukrainian Armed Forces for all possible threats, for an adequate response, and with minimal losses," he resumed.

