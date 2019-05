Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroisman’s letter of resignation has been registered in the country’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada spokesperson Iryna Karmeliuk has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Hroisman’s letter of resignation was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on May 23," Karmeliuk said.

