24.05.19 16:40

Petro Poroshenko's Bloc changes name to 'European Solidarity'

The rebranded political force ran by former President is to hold the convention in Kyiv on May 31.

Censor.NET reports citing party's press service.

Petro Poroshenko's Bloc party has officially changed its title. From now on, it will be known as European Solidarity. According to the political force's press service, the decision was made and approved during the convention on May 24.

Former President Petro Poroshenko added that the next gathering of his political force is slated for May 31.

Earlier, the party announced it would be running for the parliament during the snap election, slated for July 21.

