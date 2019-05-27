Three attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- easel anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the village of Hnutovo;

- automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the town of Krasnohorivka ;

- easel anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms in the area of Chermalyk village.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

No losses have been reported among Ukrainian defenders.

Intelligence sources indicate one Russian terrorist was wounded.