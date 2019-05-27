Zelenskyi urges MPs not to turn parliament into election campaigning platform

Censor.NET reports citing head of state post on Facebook.

"I urge people's deputies not to use over the next two months the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada for their personal PR and not to turn the Ukrainian parliament into a platform for the election campaigns of old parties. Despite the fact that your activity has almost completely destroyed the legitimacy of the Verkhovna Rada, you have the chance to restore at least a bit public confidence in a representative democracy. To do so, you only have to begin to finally vote for reformist bills that were developed by Ukrainian and Western specialists," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, these legislative initiatives "remained unconsidered for many years, although citizens and the country are waiting for them."

Zelenskyi expressed confidence that the Central Election Commission would fulfil its functional responsibilities in organizing the electoral process.

Read more: Merkel, Zelenskyi discuss Donbas, Minsk agreements

The campaign for early parliamentary elections began in Ukraine on May 24.