Zelenskyi's envoy to parliament says bill on president's impeachment, recall of MPs already written

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The impeachment bill is ready," he said.

At the same time, Stefanchuk said there were a number of bills in parliament, which relate to the impeachment procedure and the creation of temporary investigation commissions. Stefanchuk says all this should be written in one bill.

"We believe this should be a separate complex procedure," he said. Stefanchuk also noted a draft law had been prepared that concerns the procedure for recalling MPs, as well as deputies of local councils and mayors. According to him, while choosing lawmakers, people should have the right to recall them.

Read more: Presidential representative in Parliament proposes reducing number of MPs

At the same time, he added there is a doubt whether it is politically expedient to submit "all this heap of bills," which has been developed together with experts, to the parliament of this convocation.