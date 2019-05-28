Zelenskyi returns Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To amend the presidential decree of Ukraine of July 26, 2017 No. 196 ... changes, eliminating the provision for the loss of Saakashvili Mikheil of Ukrainian citizenship," reads the text of decree No. 329/2019 of May 28, published on the official website of the head of state.

Ruslan Chornolutskyi, a lawyer for former Georgian president and former chairman of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili, has said that he submitted an appeal to the Presidential Administration with the request to return Ukrainian citizenship to him.

Saakashvili said in late April that he had already filed a petition for lifting a ban on his entry into Ukraine.

On September 10, 2017, Saakashvili broke into Ukraine from the territory of Poland without passing border control at a Ukrainian checkpoint.

On February 12, 2018, he was deported to Poland.

On March 12, 2019, Saakashvili said an interview that he would return to Ukraine on April 1.

The State Border Guard Service stressed that it did not intend to let Saakashvili into Ukraine, whereas Interior Minister Arsen Avakov ruled out the return of the former Odesa regional governor to Ukraine after the presidential election because "he has a ban on entry into Ukraine."