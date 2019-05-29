11 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded, three terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.
Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:
- 152mm artillery systems and 120 mm mortars near the settlement Shyrokino;
- 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near the village Pishevyk;
- 120mm mortars in the area of Avdiivka, Marinka and Lebedynske settlements ;
- easel anti-tank grenade launchers near the settlements of Kamianka and Vodyane;
- large-caliber machine guns near the village of Pavlopil;
- small arms near the village Chermalyk.
Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with
- 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns near the town of Popasna;
- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the town of Zalizne.
"As a result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier was wounded," the report reads.
Intelligence sources indicate three terrorists were destroyed and another - wounded.
The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.