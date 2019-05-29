Saakashvili says he has no political ambitions

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I have no political ambitions, because I already occupied all positions, I saw everything. I will be very careful before I agree to something. I've been there, I saw how it looks like, and I am not going to hold any posts," Saakashvili told on the air of talk show Pulse on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky overturned the decision of the fifth Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about depriving former President of Georgia, former head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Saakashvili of Ukraine's citizenship.

