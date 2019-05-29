Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
29.05.19 16:52

Saakashvili's party to participate in parliamentary elections

The Movement of New Forces, the party headed by former Georgian President and former Chairman of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili, will take part in Ukraine's July 21 parliamentary elections.

Saakashvili's party to participate in parliamentary elections

Censor.NET reports citing Apostrof.

A founder of the party, former Deputy Prosecutor General David Sakvarelidze, said this.

He recalled that the Movement of New Forces had not nominated its presidential candidate but party members then were allowed to support a person whom they found it necessary to support.

"We have a legitimate right to freedom of participation in elections. No one can take from a person his or her life, citizenship, the right to free movement, politics, etc.," he added.

Read more: Parliament to keep working next week despite dissolution order

On May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree to return Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili by amending a decree of former President Petro Poroshenko.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100