President orders Khomchak to take personal control of probe into Mi-8 accident

Censor.NET reports citing head of state Twitter post.

"Not a good morning. The crash of a military helicopter in Rivne region. Four dead warriors. I have instructed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Khomchak to take the investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy under his personal control," Zelenskyi wrote.

As was reported earlier, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed during a training flight in Rivne region late on Wednesday, May 29. According to preliminary data, four crewmembers died in the accident.

