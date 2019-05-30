Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
30.05.19 12:25

President orders Khomchak to take personal control of probe into Mi-8 accident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has instructed Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak to take personal control of the investigation into the circumstances of the crash of a military helicopter.

President orders Khomchak to take personal control of probe into Mi-8 accident

Censor.NET reports citing head of state Twitter post.

"Not a good morning. The crash of a military helicopter in Rivne region. Four dead warriors. I have instructed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Khomchak to take the investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy under his personal control," Zelenskyi wrote.

As was reported earlier, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed during a training flight in Rivne region late on Wednesday, May 29. According to preliminary data, four crewmembers died in the accident.

Read more: Zelenskyi to make his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4-5

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100