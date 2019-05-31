Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with

- 120mm mortars near the village Vodiane;

- 82mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Pisky;

- grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns in the area of the settlement Opytne;

- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the village Pishevyk;

- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms twice near the settlements of Verkhnetoretsk and Avdiivka.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and automatic grenade launchers near the settlement of Novoluhanske ;

- 82mm mortars near Krymske settlement.

See more: Zelenskyi visits frontline positions in Donbas. PHOTOS

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations. Intelligence sources indicate Russian terrorist was wounded.

"As a result of shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded," the report reads.