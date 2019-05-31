Zelenskyi changes NSDC composition

Censor.NET reports citing decree №340/2019.

According to decree No. 340/2019 dated May 31, 2019, Zelenskyi will head the council and Oleksandr Danyliuk will be NSDC Secretary.

First Deputy Head of the SBU State Security Service and chief of the SBU's Main Directorate for Battling Corruption and Organized Crime Ivan Bakanov, Presidential Administration Head Andrii Bohdan, Deputy Presidential Administration Heads Vadym Prystaiko and Ruslan Riaboshapka, along with Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak were appointed NSDC members.

Zelenskyi removed ex-Presidential Administration Head Ihor Rainin, ex-NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov, ex-Chief of General Staff Viktor Muzhenko and ex-Information Policy Minister Yuriy Stets from the NSDC.