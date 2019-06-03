UN International Court in Hague to consider case of Russia funding terrorism in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal post on Facebook.

The UN International Court in the Hague will consider Russia's appeals on the Court's jurisdiction in the lawsuit 'Ukraine vs Russia' - specifically, in the case of Russia sponsoring militants in Donbas and political persecutions of Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied territories.

'... we will stand before the international court again. This is our first case before the UN International Court in applying and explaining the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination that we passed to the Court back in early 2017', the post reads.

According to Zerkal, the session will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3.

She added that other members of Ukraine's lawyers' team will turn to the court along with her, too.

In September 2018, Russia passed the UN International Court its remarks, where it claimed this authority 'did not have the jurisdiction' to consider the case.