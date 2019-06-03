Four Ukrainian parties have chances to make it to Parliament, - survey

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Four political forces have chances to get to the Ukrainian Parliament after the snap parliamentary election in July. These are the results of the survey conducted by two Ukrainian two-tanks, Social Monitoring Centre and the Ukrainian Institute of social studies named after Oleksandr Yaremenko.

Pro-presidential Servant of the People leads the way with 40.9 percent of votes of respondents; second place goes to Opposition Platform - For Life, with 11.1 percent. European Solidarity, led by the former president Petro Poroshenko comes third with 10.5 percent. Yuliia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Motherland) would be fourth, according to the survey (9.3 percent).

