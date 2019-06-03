Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
03.06.19 15:19

Zelenskyi appoints Kuchma as representative in Trilateral Contact Group

The second president of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk.

Zelenskyi appoints Kuchma as representative in Trilateral Contact Group

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group will be held already on June 5 led by... Leonid Kuchma," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at a briefing.

The President noted that he has already met with Ukraine's partners from the USA, France, Germany and other EU countries and discussed the issue of the end of the war in Donbas.

Read more: Journalist Yuliia Mendel becomes Zelenskyi's press secretary

"We have a common position: the restoration of our negotiations on Donbas in the Normandy format, unblocking of the Minsk process," Zelenskyi emphasized.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100