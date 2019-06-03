Ukrainian trooper Vadym Zabava dies in Donbas. PHOTO

Censor.NET reporst citing The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine post on Facebook.

The man was a member of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces brigade and had the rank of a senior sergeant. He died in action.

"We lost a person, who was fighting for Ukraine, who was a patriot of his Motherland, who was a real warrior. We will cherish the memory of the true Hero-Defender in our hearts forever. The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command express their sincere condolences to the relatives and close friends. We are grieving together with you," the report said.

