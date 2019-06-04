Pompeo: Russia must report on MH17 crash

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"They [Russia] need to do more," the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview for the Dutch company RTL.

"Russia needs to account for what took place there, and I think that’s the process that’s being engaged in now. I’m hopeful that Russia will see that it’s in their best interest to account for what took place in this horrible loss of life," he said.

"We had a chance to talk earlier today with the foreign minister [of the Netherlands] about this issue and the work that’s being done to continue to hold – try do their level best to hold the Russians accountable for what took place there, this horrific tragedy. The Netherlands can count on the United States to continue to support them in that effort," he added.

Censor.NET has been reporting about the investigation of the crash investigation progress and published exclusive photos of the hangar and the submunitions of Russian missile Buk-M1-2, featured in the criminal investigation. Prosecutor's Offices of the Netherlands and Australia have prepared convincing evidence. It was established that submunitions that hit the Boeing exactly match those from the warhead of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile Buk-M1-2. The system was developed in 1997, put into service of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 1998, and was never delivered to Ukraine. In addition, independent experts from Germany, England and Poland studied the fragments of the debris and concluded they were part of a Russian Buk missile. Modern chemical analysis has identified the composition of the metal and found parts of the glass and skin of the same downed Boeing that had been cut by these elements prior to hitting the people.

In November 2015, President Poroshenko visited the Netherlands and said that Ukraine was employing its membership in the U.N. Security Council for investigation of the MH17 tragedy.

In May 2016, Australian law firm LHD filed a lawsuit against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the European Court for Human Rights on behalf of relatives of those killed in the Malaysian Boeing MH17. The lawsuit names Putin as accused defendant and demands $10 million for each killed passenger.

On May 24, 2018, Joint Investigation Team said it managed to ascertain that the BUK system used to bring down MH17 was in service with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Namely, it belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the city of Kursk, the Russian Federation.