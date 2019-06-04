13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with

- 120mm and 82mm mortars, antitank missile systems, mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol);

- 120mm and 82mm mortars – outside Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk);

- 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); antitank missile systems, ZU-23-2 and mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); , grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk);

- mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk);

- automatic mounted grenade launchers – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk);

- 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

Read more: UN International Court in Hague to consider case of Russia funding terrorism in Donbas

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting. According to intelligence, one Russian terrorist was wounded on June 3.