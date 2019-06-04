Foreign Ministry: If Russia returns to PACE, Ukraine to reconsider its attitude to Assembly

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We were ready for such decision as during the voting, a few weeks ago, we voted against and urged our international partners to prosecute Russia for the committed crimes. In the case of voting, everything happened not as we wished," Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar said.

According to Bodnar, nothing extra-critical happened but the return of Russia to the PACE bears the threat of the disruption of the trust to this organization.

He added that in such case, probably, the correction of the attitude to this organization by Ukraine will happen. "As we thought that the Council of Europe should provide, first of all, the human rights and main points of the functioning of democracy. Unfortunately, Russia does not do it and western countries forgive it".

Read more: Zerkal at ICJ: Russia persecuting ethnic groups in occupied Crimea

On October 9, 2018, the members of the PACE voted for keeping the current limitations against the Russian delegation in the Assembly.

Committee on Rules of Procedure of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has supported the amendments of Ukraine to the draft resolution on the rules on the sanctions against the PACE delegations, which make the return of Russia impossible.