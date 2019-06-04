Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelenskyi, Trump meeting

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian presidential office post on Facebook.

"A number of media outlets on June 3 started circulating an interview with Borys Tisenhausen, introducing him as a non-staff adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The reports mentioned possible dates of a meeting between [Zelenskyi] and the US President Donald Trump. This considered, we would like to inform the Ukrainian public and journalists that Borys Tisenhausen is neither a staff member nor a non-staff member of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team, and therefore please treat the said information as fake," the presidential office said on Tuesday.

When asked when Zelenskyi and Trump could meet in an interview shown in the Vasha Svoboda ("Your Liberty") program on Monday evening, Tisenhausen, introduced as a non-staff adviser to the Ukrainian president, said: "Most likely, the meeting will take place after one between Donald Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who are planning to meet during the G20 summit [on June 28-29, 2019]. But the very fact that the Donald Trump administration was first to invite Zelenskyi to the US for a meeting shows that the US has offered Zelenskyi some credit of trust."

The Ukrainian presidential office told Interfax earlier that it had received an invitation from Trump to Zelenskyi on May 30 for him to pay an official visit to the US "Such a trip has been planned," it said.