Verkhovna Rada does not include impeachment draft law to agenda

As reported by Censor.NET.

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine refuses to include the presidential draft law on impeachment to agenda. Only 110 MPs supported such decision

Earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted the draft law on impeachment to the Verkhovna Rada. Besides, he will sign the law with the norms on impeachment if the document is of good quality.

Ukraine’s Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubii promised that the parliament will consider this bill.

The bills on impeachment and on the lifting of parliamentary immunity are prepared, as Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ruslan Ryaboshapka stated.

Moreover, Zelenskyi sent the letter with a request to urgently consider the draft law on the restriction of MPs’ immunity to Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy.

On June 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi registered a bill on illicit enrichment No. 10358 in the Parliament. He proposes to punish top officials who own assets which cost is by $12,142 more than the income of the individual.