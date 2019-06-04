Censor.NET

Zelenskyi, European leaders to discuss how to jointly force aggressor to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that during the talks with European leaders in Brussels, he intends to discuss the issue of continuing pressure on Russia to force it to peace.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"There are few calls. This is why my conversations with the leaders of Europe will begin today with the question – how shall we put pressure on the aggressor? How shall we force it to peace? I believe that together we will find a solution. Let it be not today, but we will definitely find it. We must find – for the sake of children," Zelenskyi wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in Brussels on a two-day visit.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.

