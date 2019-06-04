Zelenskyi meets with Juncker in Brussels. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing APU post on Twitter.

The leaders are holding a meeting as part of Zelensky's first official visit to Brussels. They met to confirm the immutability of the European and Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine and to thank for the special role of the EU in deterring Russian aggression

Journalists could attend only a handshaking ceremony.

President Zelensky arrived on his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4.

Президент @ZelenskyyUa зустрівся з @JunckerEU, щоб підтвердити незмінність європейського та євроатлантичного курсу України і подякувати за особливу роль ЄС у стримуванні російської агресії. pic.twitter.com/Sr4d0Eclet — APU (@APUkraine) 4 июня 2019 г.

Read more: Zelenskyi arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine

He plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commissioner Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.