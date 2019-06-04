Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
04.06.19 18:07

Zelenskyi meets with Juncker in Brussels. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

Censor.NET reports citing APU post on Twitter.

The leaders are holding a meeting as part of Zelensky's first official visit to Brussels. They met to confirm the immutability of the European and Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine and to thank for the special role of the EU in deterring Russian aggression

Journalists could attend only a handshaking ceremony.

President Zelensky arrived on his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4.

Read more: Zelenskyi arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine

He plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commissioner Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100