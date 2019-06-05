Zelenskyi: Ukraine's course for NATO remains unchanged

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

He said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday, June 4.

"The strategic course of Ukraine to achieve full-fledged membership in the EU and NATO, which is secured in the Constitution of Ukraine, remains unchanged. This is the priority of our foreign policy," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the goal of all of Ukraine's reforms is to improve living standards of Ukrainians, root out corruption and modernize the state.

Zelenskyi said he was convinced that this can only be done by ensuring Ukraine's national security.

"We are ready to negotiate with Russia. We are ready to implement the Minsk agreements. However, we must first be able to protect ourselves and to become stronger in economic, political and military terms," Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi arrived in Brussels on June 4 on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine.