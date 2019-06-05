NATO to continue military support and cooperation with Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"President Zelenskyi clearly stated that Ukraine will continue to work with NATO. And NATO Allies are ready to continue to work with Ukraine. We have political cooperation, but we also work together within different military areas. As I said, command and control. NATO Allies provide training and support and advice, we help to reform and modernise the Ukrainian security institutions, intelligence services. We also strongly support the efforts to fight corruption. So, we will continue to work together and we'll also continue our military cooperation," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidduring a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Brussels on Tuesday.

In particular, Stoltenberg stressed that NATO Allies will continue to provide training support and will step up support for Ukraine’s maritime capabilities, including the Ukrainian Coastguard and the naval academy in Odesa.

See more: Zelenskyi meets with Juncker in Brussels. PHOTO

"We will continue our military support and cooperation with Ukraine, and that’s a strong political commitment from NATO Allies and it was welcomed very much by the Ukrainian President and I appreciate that," NATO Secretary General noted.