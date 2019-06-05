Zelenskyi reacts to escalation in Donbas, appeals to Putin

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on Facebook.

"I'd like to appeal to the leadership of the Russian Federation and the command of its occupation forces in Donbas. The escalation of the conflict is not the best background for resuming negotiations in Minsk. We don't need to once again be reminded of the possibility of escalation of your aggression," the Ukrainian president wrote on Facebook.

Zelenskyi stressed, June 5, he would discuss with European colleagues an open demonstration by Russia of its aggression against Ukraine, while Ukraine's delegation in Minsk will remind about the inadmissibility of attempts to hold dialogue with Ukraine from a position of strength.